Statewide Silver Alert issued for man missing from McCordsville

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 38-year-old.

Patrick Sullivan is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in McCordsville at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 11 wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, light gray North Face pants and black tennis shoes.

Sullivan may be driving a blue 2016 Toyota Corolla with Indiana plate 236GCE.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assitance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patrick Sullivan is asked to call 911 or contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400.