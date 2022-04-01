PENNVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Blackford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Virginia Crump, 80, a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, driving a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Indiana license RQR548.

Baker is missing from Pennville, which is 90 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Friday, April 1 at 11:10 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Virginia Crump, contact the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office at 765-348-0930 or 911.