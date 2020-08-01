Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing teen from Walkerton

WALKERTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old.

Cameron Ludwig is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

He wast last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with black lettering, blue jeans and work boots.

The teen is believed to be in danger and may require medical attention.

Cameron is missing from Walkerton which is about 140 miles north of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Department at 574-772-3771.