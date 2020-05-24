Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing senior from Greene Co.

SOLSBERRY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 79-year-old from Greene County.

Gary D Cobb is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes.

Cobb was last seen wearing a black shirt with writing on the back, black jogging pants and brown boots.

He may be driving a white 2000 Toyota Solara with Indiana license plate 276ETV.

Cobb is missing Solsberry, Indiana which is about 64 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Cobb’s whereabouts is asked to call police or contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 812-384-4411.