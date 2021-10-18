Statewide cybersecurity summit kicks off for Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The top minds in online safety across the state will meet Monday for the Indiana Statewide Cybersecurity Summit.

Right here in Indiana and across the country, we’ve seen an increase in online attacks. Organizers hope they can go over ways to keep Hoosiers’ online information safer.

They plan to discuss what’s being done and how they can be better. including how business leaders are thinking and handling the topic.

Organizers say they hope to discuss things like the latest research and filling the job gaps in the cybersecurity industry and also how the colleges across the state can help.

Representatives from IU, Purdue, and Notre Dame are all taking part, as well as industry professionals and policymakers.

On top of state leaders talking about how they can be better, they will also discuss best practices when it comes to personal cybersecurity.

“It’s the equivalent to making sure you wash your hands and don’t go out if you’re experiencing symptoms of COVID, that kind of thing. So, things like enabling multi-factor authentication, not reusing passwords, as well as some things not as well known. For example, freezing your credit if you have experienced a data breach to make it a lot harder for you to become the victim of identity theft,” said chair of IU Cyber Security Risk Management program Scott Shackelford.

“[It’s] For folks who just want to get a better sense from people who are literally on the front lines, like former senator Dan Coats, as well as business leaders who are facing cyber attackers every day. Whether it’s foreign nation-states, cybercriminals, hacktivists, just to see how they’re doing and what we can be doing better.”

The event is virtual and open for anyone who wants to attend. Click here for more information.

While it’s online this year, they hope to move it to in-person in the future and be able to rotate it to different venues across the state.

They are also launching a new Indiana Academic Cybersecurity Alliance between IU, Purdue, Notre Dame, IUPUI and it’s also open to any college in the state that wants to join.