Statehouse, IndyGo battle puts street repairs at risk

SB 141, an attempt by State Senate Republicans to hold IndyGo accountable for a lack of transparency over past fundraising commitments and constituent complaints about the proposed Blue Line across Indianapolis, may be heard before a House committee next week.

IndyGo claims that if SB 141 is passed and signed into law as its currently written, it will delay and perhaps derail the $220 million Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit plan and jeopardize the $70 million federal grant to fix Washington Street from Cumberland on the east to I-465 on the west before the route meets its final destination at Indianapolis International Airport.

More than half of the Blue Line budget is dedicated to infrastructure with the City’s share pegged at $5 million and IndyGo picking up the rest.

The Blue Line is the third component of IndyGo’s system wide service enhancement which includes the completed Red Line and the anticipated Purple Line linking Lawrence with downtown Indianapolis.

The head of the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said if the Blue Line is delayed or killed, he doesn’t have the money to bring the former US 40 across Marion County up to speed.

“It would delay the reconstruction,” said DPW Director Dan Parker. “I can say I don’t have $52 million in our capital program to have DPW take on the reconstruction of West Washington Street in this segment out to 465.”

Parker said when the State of Indiana gave Indianapolis dominion over Washington Street in the 1990s, it came with the responsibility to fund maintenance and upgrades.

Those infrastructure costs have been ignored and now the City sees the Blue Line project, and its attendant federal grant, as a way out of its funding fix.

“The Blue Line project is really a vehicle to rebuild West Washington Street,” said Parker, standing just feet away from a puddle left by morning rains. “A lot of water stays in the curb lane here so we can’t drain all the water off when it rains, so a lot of damage to the street is because of the water. The Blue Line project does call for the rebuilding of sidewalks. There’s about 17 lane miles of resurfacing…sidewalks, curbs, Americans with Disabilities Act ramps. All of those improvements are kind of put in jeopardy if the Blue Line project doesn’t move forward.”

Parker said that in the 1980s, Washington Street handled an average of 40,000 vehicles per day.

Traffic is now down to 16,000 vehicles daily as IndyGo and the City have argued that excess unused capacity would permit dedicated bus lanes and raised berms down the middle of the street without adversely affecting motorists.

“Because the road is built for more traffic, what you see on stretches of road like this is you have a lot of speed, so, slow people down, prevent traffic crashes from people crossing over, cutting people off, taking left turns,” said Parker. “Are you willing to sacrifice the dollars with the federal grants that could potentially add one to four minutes of travel time to the average commute?”

Rachel Hawkins at Markin Camper Sales at 4610 West Washington Street wants the street outside her business fixed, she just doesn’t want the Blue Line’s dedicated lanes that come along with the funding.

“I think everyone can tell when you go down through here that there are major improvements that need to be made to Washington Street,” she said. “Amazingly enough, we’ve wanted that for so long and now they’re attached to the Blue Line so our services that we’re paying taxes for are being held hostage to this project.”

Hawkins said drivers will find it impossible to cross the center lanes to visit businesses on the opposite side of Washington Street if Blue Indy bus stations and berms occupy the middle of the road.

“There’s ways that they can do the project so that the city can benefit from getting this funding from the federal government and they can do it in a way that doesn’t put everybody out of business and restrict the traffic flow,” she said. “Easy accessibility is vital for all of these businesses along here and the Red Line, we’ve seen with that that it’s not easy to access places, it’s not easy to make the left-hand turn, you have to go to the U turn at the light and come back around.”

After stalled progress during the early days of Red Line construction linking Broad Ripple with downtown, Fountain Square and the University of Indianapolis, the DPW took a stronger position in working with IndyGo to facilitate work on the route.

“You gotta work out a lot of these issues before you start putting shovels in the ground,” said Parker, “and I think that is one thing IndyGo has taken from the Red Line and done with the Purple Line: work out a lot of your issues before you start construction.”

Hawkins said despite years of planning and public meetings, business owners and neighbors along West Washington Street were still taken by surprise by the Blue Line plans.

“Frankly nobody knew about it,” she claimed. “They said basically it was all in discussions about how everything was going to be planned out, so, I don’t agree with their assessment and I also don’t agree that they made people fully aware of what they were planning on doing.”

IndyGo has warned that SB 141, if signed into law as currently written, would force it go back to the drawing table and resubmit its Blue Lines plans to the Federal Transit Administration leading to a potential delay in the project or reduction in federal grants.

SB 141 author Republican Aaron Freeman of Marion County also claims that IndyGo has not fulfilled its requirement under state law to raise sufficient matching funds when compared with its revenue from the 2017 Transit Income Tax to augment its budget.

IndyGo, in a recent finding by its legal counsel, claims that federal grants can apply toward that funding requirement and a Legislative Services Agency ruling backs up that position.

Freeman has a letter from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita that disputes that claim.