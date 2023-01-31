MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Morgan County man faces charges after state police say he sent an undercover officer child sex abuse material.

The Indiana State Police said the investigation began in June when an undercover Ohio police officer got child sex abuse material from a person through social media. The account was linked to 22-year-old Travers Sciscoe of Martinsville.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police were able to find Sciscoe at his workplace and interviewed him. During the interview, state police say forensic examiners were able to locate child sex abuse material on his phone.

Sciscoe was being held Tuesday in the Morgan County Jail on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.