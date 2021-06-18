State trooper taken to hospital after crash in I-74 construction zone

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

State trooper car hit on Iu-74 in Shelby County (Photo provided by ISP Sgt. John Perrine)

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was involved in an interstate crash overnight in Shelby County.

Officials confirm the trooper was in a parked police cruiser in a construction zone on westbound I-74 near mile marker 112 when it happened. At the time, he was providing traffic control and protection to construction workers.

Sometime before 3 a.m., the police cruiser was hit from the rear by another vehicle. The trooper was taken to the hospital for a checkup but did not sustain any serious injuries in the crash.

The other driver involved will be investigated for driving while under the influence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News