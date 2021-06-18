State trooper taken to hospital after crash in I-74 construction zone

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was involved in an interstate crash overnight in Shelby County.
Officials confirm the trooper was in a parked police cruiser in a construction zone on westbound I-74 near mile marker 112 when it happened. At the time, he was providing traffic control and protection to construction workers.
Sometime before 3 a.m., the police cruiser was hit from the rear by another vehicle. The trooper was taken to the hospital for a checkup but did not sustain any serious injuries in the crash.
The other driver involved will be investigated for driving while under the influence.