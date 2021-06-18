State trooper taken to hospital after crash in I-74 construction zone

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was involved in an interstate crash overnight in Shelby County.

Officials confirm the trooper was in a parked police cruiser in a construction zone on westbound I-74 near mile marker 112 when it happened. At the time, he was providing traffic control and protection to construction workers.

Sometime before 3 a.m., the police cruiser was hit from the rear by another vehicle. The trooper was taken to the hospital for a checkup but did not sustain any serious injuries in the crash.

At 2:48 am an @IndStatePolice Trooper’s vehicle was struck while assisting a construction crew on I-74 in Shelby County. The Trooper is alert and conscious, transported to the hospital with serious injuries



Other driver is suspected of OWI, investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/nkFHpcF6Tp — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) June 18, 2021

The other driver involved will be investigated for driving while under the influence.