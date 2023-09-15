FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Republican State Senator Jon Ford has decided to leave his position ahead of the end of his official term.

Ford released the announcement Friday morning saying that his final day filling his seat at the Indiana Senate will be October 16. The exit is more than three years before the end of his elected term after being re-elected in the November 2022 election.

Ford said he will be quitting to pursue an opportunity in “new professional endeavors.”

“One of the greatest honors of my life has been serving the residents of Senate District 38,” Ford said. “I am thankful for the people of Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties for trusting me in casting important votes on their behalf for nearly a decade. Through my time in public service, I have met numerous people who aim to make the Wabash Valley and Indiana a better place to raise a family.”

Ford was originally elected to the position in 2014.

As part of the announcement, Ford touted accomplishments in passing bills and advocating for issues like support for foster families, increasing TANF eligibility, ensuring secure elections and expanding gambling opportunities with sponsoring legislation to legalize sports betting and bringing a casino to Terre Haute.

Recently, legislation originally sponsored by Rep. Alan Morison and filed by Ford allowed for Vigo County’s two hospitals to merge through an acquisition of Regional Hospital by Union Health that was announced Wednesday.