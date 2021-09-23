State Representatives address Holcomb in light of recent increases in reckless driving

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, State Representatives Blake Johnson and Mitch Gore led their Statehouse colleagues in introducing a plan to address reckless driving within Marion County.

Indiana and Marion County reported a massive increase in fatal accidents with 8.1% and 31% increases, respectively, despite a decrease in traffic within the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its stay-at-home orders.

“Marion County is on a dangerous upward trajectory for fatal crashes,” Gore said in a news release. “This legislative body has a duty to keep people safe, at home and on the road.”

The legislature’s plan would be to call on the governor to allocate a portion of the remaining millions in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF), provide access funds to county prosecutors to ease in handling additional workload and introduce permitting cities to install traffic cameras in school zones.

There is currently interest among municipal leaders throughout Indiana to allow for traffic cameras in these areas, however, the law currently bans cities from using them in accordance with a 2008 attorney general opinion.

“Hoosiers and visitors to our state need a hard reset in what is expected from them while driving, and that’s what these immediate and long-term plans seek to provide,” said Gore.

The lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. Holcomb outlining their plan. We’ll update you on any relevant legislative action.