State police respond after semi crashes into house off I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police responded to Indy’s near northeast side Thursday night after a semi driver ran off the road, hitting an unoccupied house.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Arsenal Avenue. Indiana State Police confirm the driver had a medical emergency, causing him to run off the road.

The driver was able to get out of the truck and was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

“We don’t know all the factors that made him run off the roadway, attempted to gain control but he couldn’t and went down the hill,” said Lim Chol with the Indiana State Police.

No one else was hurt. The house was under construction at the time. It is unclear what will happen with it now.