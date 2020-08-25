State police: More than 400 drivers caught with phone in hand since new hands-free law went into effect

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana drivers went hands-free starting in July, and Indiana State Police say more than 400 drivers have been caught with a phone in their hands since the law went into effect.

Most drivers ended up with warnings, according to Sgt. John Perrine with ISP. The law prohibits drivers from holding their phone in their hands while driving. They should instead use Bluetooth or speaker functions.

Perrine doesn’t have hard data yet, but it does appear, at least initially, that there are fewer phone-related crashes due to the law.

“I think I’ve noticed a reduction in the use of those cell phones while people are driving, even when I’m looking for it,” Perrine said. “I’m not really seeing a lot of people driving with their phone in their hand.”

The “vast majority” of drivers will receive a warning; Perrine said ISP is currently in an “educational period.” Those seen “driving very egregiously” with their phone in their hands can still expect a ticket, however.

The new law is easier to enforce than the state’s “no texting” law, which was found to be too narrow in scope.

“The new law will be easier to enforce because it says simply, ‘You cannot drive with your phone in your hand.’ You can use your phone if it’s on Bluetooth or speaker, but if your phone is in your hand, you are breaking the law.”

The goal is to cut down on distracted driving—and the crashes that inevitably come along with it.

“The devastating effects of a fatal or a serious crash, have a ripple effect, and they affect a lot of people,” he said. “Not just the family and the friends of those affected, but the first responders and a lot of communities hurt as well. Anything we can do to reduce those fatal crashes is going to be a positive effort.”

The educational period will last a while longer, according to Perrine. If you do get a citation, you could face a fine of up to $500.