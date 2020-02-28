State police issue Silver Alert for 14-year-old missing from Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. – Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 14-year-old from Hammond.

According to state police, Christiana Bennett was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 in Hammond and may be in extreme danger.

She’s about 5’4” and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a dark blue short-sleeve polo shirt, khaki pants, Nike Air Max shoes and a black coat.

Anyone with information should contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or call 911.