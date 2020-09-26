State Police investigating possible road rage shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting that may have been the result of road rage.

The Indiana State Police said the shooting happened on I-465 near U.S. 31 on Indianapolis’ south side around 3:30 Friday afternoon. Detectives responding to the call found a red Dodge Ram pulling a trailer with bullet holes in it.

The occupants, who were not injured in the shooting, reported a purple Nissan Altima with a chrome grill was involved in the shooting.

The occupants told detectives there were four men wearing black masks inside the vehicle. More than one of the occupants reportedly displayed a firearm before firing shots.

Anyone who was in the area of I-465 eastbound near U.S. 31 around the time of the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-232-TIPS with any information.