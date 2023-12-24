MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident in Marshall County.

According to a press release, a St. Joseph County Police Department Deputy and a Mishawaka Police Department Officer were involved in the shooting.

The incident began around 5 a.m. Sunday, when a SJPD deputy spotted a suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle — a Black 2004 Lincoln SUV — then fled the area, leading police on a chase.

Per ISP, the chase started in the 200 block of South Dixie Way in Roseland, Indiana, and eventually moved through Capital Avenue and Elm Road. MPD then joined the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle later drove into a field about half a mile from the intersection of Elm and Tyler Roads. ISP reported that, after entering the field, the driver began to flee on foot.

State police have indicated that an SJPD deputy and an MPD officer located the individual and later fired shots. ISP reported that the fleeing individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the deceased person as 54-year-old Johnny Lee Wood of Elkhart, Indiana.

When state police conclude their investigation, they will turn their findings in to the St. Joseph County Police Department and MPD.