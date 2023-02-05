MARION – Indiana State Police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion.

Officers were investigating a call of shots fired on S. Florence Street when they got into a foot pursuit with an individual. That individual was then shot by an officer in the 3000 block of S. Curfman Rd and pronounced dead by the Grant County Coroner.

FOX59 arrived on scene and saw more than a dozen police cars covering the neighborhood. Police haven’t revealed any information about what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. FOX59 has a crew on the scene and we’ll update this story as more information became available.