State police investigating deadly I-70 crash involving 2 semis

CLAY COUNTY, Ind.––Indiana State Police (ISP) said one person from Tennessee is dead after two semis collided on I-70 Wednesday evening.

ISP is currently investigating the crash that happened on March 10 around 6:35 p.m., near the nineteen-mile marker on eastbound I-70.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that a 2012 Freightliner driven by Emmanuel Ramos, 35, of Philadelphia, was in the eastbound driving lane of I-70 near the 19-mile marker.

According to ISP, Ramos was driving around 60 mph when he was suddenly struck from behind by another semi.

Police said the force of the collision caused both semis off I-70 to the south side into the tree line.

Ramos received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Carey W. Baker, 48, of Sevierville, Tennessee, was driving the other trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County Coroner’s Office.

A passenger identified as Ian M. Windom, 26, also of Sevierville, was in the sleeper berth of Baker’s tractor-trailer, sustained non-life threatening neck and back injuries and was taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

ISP said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.