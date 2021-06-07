State police investigating Bartholomew County Jail inmate’s death

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Bartholomew County Jail.

State police say the investigation began shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday when 47-year-old Gregory A. Leonard, of Columbus, was found unresponsive in the jail. Leonard was provided with medical care and taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to ISP.

Detectives from the ISP-Versailles Post were requested to lead the investigation, which is normal practice when a death occurs inside a correctional facility.

“Due to the investigation being conducted by Indiana State Police Detectives, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department will not be commenting on the case,” state police said in a release.