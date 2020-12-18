State police investigating after body found in burning garage

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is investigating after a body was found inside a garage that was on fire Friday morning.

The Indiana State Police said the fire happened in the 18000 block of South Rangeline Road in Markleville. When fire personnel arrived, they found a detached garage engulfed in flames.

Once extinguished, ISP said they found a body inside the garage. The identity of the body found inside the garage cannot be released pending positive identification.

The death remains under investigation as of the time of this report.