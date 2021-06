MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in a field two miles east of Darlington, Indiana, according to authorities.

Police were called to the area of SR 47 and CR 800 shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday in response to the crash.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

Indiana State Police are currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration with the investigation.

(Photo By Shaun Murphy)

