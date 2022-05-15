SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. — A Spencer County man was arrested by Indiana State Police over the weekend for shooting a police officer and stealing his vehicle.

ISP troopers, along with other agencies, were called Saturday night to the area of Rockport in response to a suspect involved in the shooting of an Owensboro, Kentucky police officer. The suspect also allegedly then stole the officer’s vehicle.

Officers said they found the Owensboro officer’s patrol car around 10 p.m. near Rockport and troopers immediately responded to set up a perimeter. Police then began an “intensive search” for the suspect, ISP said, who had been identified as Bronson Lindsey of Rockport.

About seven hours later, ISP said officers got information that Lindsey was possibly staying at a family member’s home on State Road 161 and they set up another perimeter. Officers also talked to the homeowners, who said Lindsey was inside.

Lindsey was subsequently found inside the home, taken into custody and moved to the Spencer County Jail, police said.