State police: Carmel man arrested for OWI after crashing on I-69

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Carmel man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after crashing on I-69 shortly after midnight Saturday, according to Indiana State Police.

At about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, police were alerted to a crash involving a Toyota Camry on I-69 northbound near the 217.7 mile-marker.

State police say when officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the driver — 42-year-old Justin A. Williams, of Carmel — who displayed signs of impairment.

Williams complained of non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to IU Saxony Hospital in Fishers. While receiving treatment, Williams consented to a legal blood draw. ISP says the preliminary results of the blood draw indicated that his blood alcohol level was 0.316 BAC, nearly four times the legal limit.

A preliminary investigation shows that Williams was traveling the wrong direction on I-69 as he traveled southbound in the northbound lanes. While traveling southbound, Williams failed to navigate a curve in the roadway, overcorrected and struck the safety guardrail on the east side of the roadway. Williams’ vehicle then veered toward the median, crossed all three lanes and collided with another safety guardrail in the median, according to state police. Williams vehicle came to a stop shortly thereafter.

Police placed Williams under arrest after he was cleared by medical staff, and he was taken to the Madison County Jail.

Williams, who had a previous conviction for operating while intoxicated in 2018, was charged with the following:

O.W.I. – Prior Convictions – Level 5 Felony

O.W.I. – Endangerment – Class A Misdemeanor

O.W.I.- BAC Above 0.15% – Class A Misdemeanor

Operating without Insurance – Prior Convictions – Class C Misdemeanor

Wrong-Way on a One Way – Infraction