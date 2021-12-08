State police calls on public for tips on 9-year anniversary of Sullivan County homicide; $50k reward established

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are asking for the public to come forward with information in a 9-year-old homicide case in Sullivan County.

85-year-old Lowell Badger was found dead in his home in rural Sullivan County on December 8, 2012. Police believe he died between 8 p.m. the night before and 9:23 a.m. on December 8.

Investigators say since 2012, they have gathered and looked into more than 275 tips, conducted nearly 170 interviews, and searched areas of Sullivan County on foot, with aircraft, and in the water with all-terrain vehicles, boats, and SCUBA divers.

Indiana State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office strongly believe someone in the community has information related to this case.

Investigators and the Badger family are urging them to come forward and provide the information.

A reward of $50,000 has been established and will be available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lowell’s death.

Police say when Badger was found, it was determined a safe and television were taken from his home.

The safe was a light to medium dark gray, measuring 23 ½” tall, 17” in depth, and 17” wide, in pristine condition. It’s manufactured by John D. Brush and Company.

Image of safe similar to one taken from Badger home

The television was a black 46” Sony Bravia LCD screen.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Indiana State Police Senior Trooper BJ Patterson or First Sergeant Jason Fajt at the Putnamville Post at 765-653-4114. They can also call Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom or Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-589-0805.