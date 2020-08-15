State police arrest Logansport man for child molestation

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Police arrested a Logansport man Friday after an investigation into child molestation.

The Indiana State Police said the arrest comes after an investigation into information that a 13-year-old boy had possibly been molested at a Cass County home. The investigation uncovered evidence that the boy had been molested on multiple occasions between September 2017 and December 2018.

Police say the victim was 9-10 years old at the time of the molestation.

The investigation resulted in 26-year-old Quinton Andrew Pearson’s arrest on a warrant for felony child molestation. He was being held in the Cass County Jail Saturday.