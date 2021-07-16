State officials to discuss next steps for Indiana’s unemployment plans

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers will learn more about the state’s plans regarding unemployment benefits.

Officials with the Department of Workforce Development will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday. Commissioner Fred Payne, Chief of Staff Josh Richardson and Chief Unemployment Insurance and Workforce Solutions Officer Regina Ashley are among those expected to speak.

The state had planned to end its participation in three federal pandemic unemployment programs on June 19, but a Marion County judge said the state must continue paying those benefits while a lawsuit works its way through the courts. The Indiana Court of Appeals agreed with that decision, denying a motion from the state for an injunction to stop the payments.

As a result of the court decisions, the state said it would resume the federal unemployment benefits this week. Hoosiers are expected to receive backpay for the weeks in which the state didn’t distribute the money.