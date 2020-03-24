State hosts live webinar to help unemployed Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As businesses across the state close in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, thousands of Hoosiers are left without jobs.

Tens of thousands filed for unemployment already, and today the state will host a webinar for those who may have questions.

At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Department of Workforce Development plans to stream the first of two webinars focused on unemployment.

The 30-minute sessions will provide information about eligibility, the amount of benefits allowed by the state, and how to apply.

The webinar will also spend time answering frequently asked questions.

A total of 5,000 people will be able to register for the webinars, but only the first 500 online will be able to watch it live.

At the conclusion of the live stream, the video will be posted on a landing page.

In addition to the live stream on Tuesday morning, D.W.D. will also hold a live webinar on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

To register for the webinar click here:https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/7739395683332749323?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=&utm_term=&utm_content=