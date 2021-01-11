State health officials announce new strain of coronavirus found in Indiana

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday that a new strain of the coronavirus virus has been found in Indiana.

“It’s common for viruses to mutate, and we are seeing that occur with COVID-19,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

ISDH said the strain was identified through testing at the Department of Health laboratory and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Authorities said it is the same strain identified in the United Kingdom in the fall of 2020.

According to ISDH, it does not cause more severe infections but is much more easily spread.

“Because this strain of the virus can be transmitted more easily, it’s more important than ever that Hoosiers continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene and get vaccinated when they are eligible,” said Dr. Box.