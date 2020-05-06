State health department reports more than 50 new coronavirus deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 862 new positive coronavirus cases since Tuesday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 21,870.

ISDH also announced an additional 51 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 1,264.

Marion County reported their totals as 6,730 cases and 390 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 120,496 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 18.1% positive.

ISDH is reporting 113 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov.