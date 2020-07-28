State health department reports 809 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 809 new positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 63,678.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours, following corrections to the previous day’s total.

ISDH also announced an additional 16 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,725. Those deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

As of Tuesday, 44.6 percent of ICU beds and 83.5 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency is reporting 199 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 13,954 cases and 713 coronavirus deaths to date.

The new numbers show 716,809 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 8.9% positive.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.