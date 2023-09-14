JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — School safety continues to be a top priority in Indiana with over 400 Hoosier schools sharing nearly $30 million in grant funding to help make schools safer.

“It is terrifying for a mom to feel this need to protect their child,” said parent Kayla Minch.

Some Johnson County parents are concerned about their child’s safety at school. Minch said the increase in violence across the country is scary. She hopes this funding to improve school safety can help ease her worries.

“There needs to be more security,” said Minch.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation superintendent Timothy Edsell said the district is getting the maximum of $100,000 from the grant, which requires a 50/50 match. The superintendent confirmed the district will match the amount the state gave and said district leaders plan to use much of the funding toward school resource officers.

“The part-time officers are the biggest thing,” said Chief Chad Pryce of the Clark-Pleasant Police Department. “So, we employ agencies from around here, Whiteland and Greenwood.”

The district will use the other portion to help purchase advanced security equipment, provide threat detection technology and improve communication during emergencies.

“Having strong security measures, plans, and protocols is important because bringing weapons to school is unacceptable,” said Timothy Edsell, Superintendent Clark- Pleasant Community School Corporation.

Officials hope these enhancements will give everyone peace of mind. Officials said improvements will start this year.