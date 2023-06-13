INDIANAPOLIS. — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction ­announced it will provide new funding to help build and support projects across Indiana to improve mental health.

DMHA says they are working with local units of government to promote innovative, community-driven responses to address substance use disorder issues, alongside grants to strengthen Indiana’s “no wrong door” approach to crisis care.

In addition, DMHA will be in partnership with the Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb, who is awarding a total of $19 million in one-time funding to support evidence-based prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction services, expand the behavioral health workforce and implement other services.

“While the state has a role to play in the fight against the drug epidemic, real change happens at the local level,” executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement for the State of Indiana Douglas Huntsinger said in a release.

“Any time we have an opportunity to infuse more dollars into a community for the benefit of Hoosiers, we take advantage of it. These funds will go a long way toward building out the care continuum and improving outcomes for Hoosiers with substance use disorders and mental health needs.”

The State of Indiana is receiving approximately $507 million over an 18-year period as part of the National Opioid Settlement with distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson.

DMHA received 78 proposals requesting a total of $93 million in response to the grant. Local units of government were required to provide match funds in order to qualify for funding.