It’s a rainy start to Friday morning. The rain is mostly light but it has made our roadways wet. Plan on taking it slower for the morning commute. We have seen several accidents early Friday morning. A buildup of oil and other products on the roads along with fallen leaves can lead to slippery conditions. This may contribute to some accidents this morning. Take it slow.

The rain won’t last all day. By noon, a few showers will likely be lingering on the eastern side of the state, but most will have turned dry. The rain continues to push east and our skies will be slowing clearing through afternoon. We need the rain but this round of it will not have provided all that much. Most locations will see totals near 1/4″ or less. Burn Bans continue in many counties around Indiana.

Temperatures will hold steady, near 60° through the morning. A cold front passing today will send temperatures falling through the afternoon. Prepare for a chilly change heading into Friday night and the weekend.