Starting Jan. 1, tax rates will increase in these Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS – Six Indiana counties will see income tax rate increases starting at the beginning of 2021.

Local income tax rates are determined by county officials; the Indiana Department of Revenue reviews those changes to make sure they’re in compliance with state law.

According to the Department of Revenue, the following counties will see income tax rate increases:

Martin County: 0.025 (increased from 0.0175)

Owen County: 0.016 (increased from 0.014)

Randolph County: 0.025 (increased from 0.0225)

Shelby County: 0.016 (increased from 0.015)

Switzerland County: 0.0125 (increased from 0.01)

Union County: 0.02 (increased from 0.0175)

The tax rates affect businesses with employees who live or work in any of the counties and have income tax withholdings.

County tax rates for Indiana residents are based on their county of residence as of Jan. 1, 2021.

For individuals who aren’t Indiana residents on Jan. 1, 2021, county tax rates are based on the individual’s county of principal business or employment on Jan. 1.