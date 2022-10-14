INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis.

On Friday, Starbucks confirmed that it is closing one of its downtown Indianapolis locations due to safety concerns. The location on Monument Circle will close effective October 28.

The latest news comes after the Associated Press reports the chain was closing stores across the country because of repeated safety issues, including drug use and other disruptive behaviors that threatened staff.

Starbucks said in July that the closures were a larger part of its effort to respond to staff concerns and make sure stores are safe and welcoming. The news sparked criticism from some workers who said they weren’t consulted or given any options besides closure.

“We think it is not fair that we were not allowed to be a part of this decision about our working conditions, nor for Starbucks to claim they could not provide a safe experience for our workplace,” Mari Cosgrove, an employee at one of the Seattle stores that are closing told the AP.

In its confirmation Friday, a representative with Starbucks says they routinely address stores to ensure a safe and welcoming environment. That had become a challenge at this location.

“We routinely review the partner and customer experience in our stores, to see if the store is thriving, partners (employees) are feeling supported, and that we are meeting customer needs. Our local leaders are, and have always been, empowered to use the many resources at their disposal to modify store operations and create the best experience for our communities. But when necessary, we will make the decision to close a store. Our first priority is to make sure our partners are safe at work. We will continue to work to make sure that partners can focus on crafting exquisite beverages and creating connections in a safe, warm, and welcoming environment.” Starbucks

The representative says employees impacted by the closure will be given the opportunity to transfer to a nearby location.