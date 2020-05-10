Standoff situation ongoing in Carmel after fire crews were met by man with shotgun, officials say

CARMEL — A standoff situation is underway in Carmel after fire crews responding to reports of smoke at a townhome were met on the scene by a man with a shotgun, according to authorities.

Around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, the Carmel Fire Department was called to the 900 block of Brownstone Trace after neighbors reported smoke coming from a home’s windows.

CFD says they arrived to find someone on the scene with a shotgun, although police have yet to confirm that the man is armed.

The Carmel Police Department was called and a standoff situation is ongoing. CPD says the man has a history of mental illness, and they’ve dealt with him before.

Police say they believe the man is alone but haven’t spoken with anyone in the residence as negotiators are still attempting to make contact.

Authorities did not provide details on the fire other than it is out.

Roads are closed at Carmel Drive and Guilford and 116th Street and Guilford and Carmel Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.