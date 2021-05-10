Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Jim Gaffigan poses for a portrait to promote the film “Tesla” at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re in need of a good laugh, we have exciting news. One of stand-up comedy’s biggest stars, Jim Gaffigan, is taking his tour to Indianapolis.

Gaffigan announced Monday that his 2021 The Fun Tour will tip off August 14 in Wilmington, with a stop at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 19.

Fans can purchase tickets at www.BankersLifeFieldhouse.com or at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office, which is open Monday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Presale will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday at 12 p.m.

Gaffigan’s tour itinerary also includes several rescheduled shows from 2020 that were moved due to the pandemic. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for rescheduled shows.

The comedian is no stranger to Indiana having spent many of his childhood years in Chesterton. He later attended Purdue University for a year before transferring to Georgetown University.

Jim Gaffigan

Purdue, Defensive End 1984 pic.twitter.com/k7pKZwYRiZ — Random College Athletes (@RandomAthletess) May 9, 2021