‘Stand for Children’, families hope new petition will push internet providers to help families with limited access

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As school buildings remain closed, many fear limited access to internet at home could result in a gap in education. There’s a new push for internet providers to help bridge the digital divide.

“We’re here at home, we got to the e-learning, but how are we going to do that with no internet?” asked mother Swantella Nelson.

Nelson feels left in the dark. She and other families are not only struggling with this new normal of e-learning, but how to navigate without reliable internet access.

“No work, no money and no help from them,” Nelson added, “I’m trying my best and working what I have but it’s quite challenging.”

She’s worried her third-grade daughter’s education is on the line. “I’m concerned,” Nelson added.

Due to money she owes to Spectrum, she’s unable to get help. An issue that Stand for Children Indiana wants to make a top priority.

“This is just one area where I think where there could be some improvement in terms of their policies,” said Justin Ohlemiller, the Executive Director for Stand for Children Indiana.

Ohlemiller’s team created a petition to get companies like AT&T and Spectrum to amend policies for customers. They’re asking for companies to forget debt, for now, and focus on the students.

“We applaud Comcast for that change, so it’s a matter of trying to work with other ISP’s (Internet Service Providers) and certainly make sure this issue is brought up so that way we can get other internet providers to follow suite,” said Ohlemiller.

Comcast, who owns Xfinity is currently offering amnesty to low-income households, who would qualify for their internet essentials program. In a statement, the company explained,

“During this unprecedented time, applicants who have any outstanding bill to Comcast are now eligible for the program. Comcast will offer amnesty for that debt for the purpose of connecting to Internet Essentials, so long as the customer meets all the other eligibility criteria. This means any low-income household that is not a current Xfinity customer or that has not subscribed to Xfinity internet services within the last 90 days, but owes the company for a back due bill that is less than a year old (for Xfinity TV, Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Home, or Internet Essentials), will now be eligible to apply for Internet Essentials. We are doing this because we know how important it is for as many low-income students and their families as possible to have internet service at home so they can participate in distance learning with their schools during the COVID-19 epidemic.”

AT&T announced it won’t cancel service and would waive late fees for anyone struggling. Families can apply for a $10 a month access program and it suggests people could find a public Wi-Fi hot spot.

In a statement AT&T stressed,

“We are committed to supporting families who need internet access during this difficult time. We are offering two months of free internet service through April 30 and waiving installation fees for new customers who qualify for Access from AT&T. Additionally, we have expanded Access eligibility to households with children participating in the National School Lunch and Head Start programs. During this COVID crisis, we are temporarily providing Access service to people with unpaid bills.”

Spectrum has announced that for 60 days the company will offer free broadband to homes with students, who don’t already have a subscription, while also offering a low-cost internet.

According to the company website,

“Charter Communications announced on March 13, 2020 that for 60 days the company will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access to homes with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a subscription. Installation fees will also be waived for these households. Enroll by calling 844-488-8395. Charter will also continue Spectrum Internet Assist, a program offering low-cost broadband internet of 30 Mbps for low-income households without school-aged children.”

“The opportunity gap is growing wider and one way we can support that and try to help families is making sure all houses have broadband access and companies can do their part to make sure that access is free right now,” Ohlemiller added.

Because Nelson can’t pay her internet balance to Spectrum right now, she does not qualify to get help from the company. Her daughter will continue to miss out on video chats and online materials.

“Have heart,” Nelson pleaded, “Allow us to get access to this internet just for the 60 days or however long you are offering it, so these kids can get their work done.”

We’ve reported that Indianapolis Public Schools is distributing 1,500 mobile hot spots for the 40 percent of households who don’t have reliable internet access. The district is still surveying families who need internet. IPS also launched an Education Equity Fund as a way to provide more access to technology to families who need it the most.

For a link to resources through the Indiana Department of Education, click here.