LEBANON, Ind. — A juvenile is in custody after police say he held a staff member and two other juveniles hostage in an attempt to get to Indianapolis.

The Lebanon Police Department said the hostage situation started at Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home Sunday. This is a group home for children with unique service needs.

A female staff member reported a resident grabbed her by the mouth, putting a butter knife to her throat. The staff member told police the resident instructed her to get the car keys and take him to Indianapolis.

Because the staff member was taking care of two other juveniles, the boy demanded they also get into the car. While driving, the department said the staff member tried to get the boy to throw the knife out the window, and he eventually put it in the glove compartment.

When the staff member stopped at the I-65 overpass, the department said one of the back seat passengers grabbed the boy and the staff member ran to a nearby business to call the police.

Police arrived and took the boy to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center on preliminary charges of kidnapping, criminal confinement, intimidation with a deadly weapon, strangulation, battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.