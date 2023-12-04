INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in serious condition after walking into IU Methodist Hospital with injuries he sustained in a stabbing incident.

According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report, officers responded to Methodist Hospital — located at 250 W 16th St. — and found a man who had been stabbed. The report indicates the individual walked into the hospital with injuries on Saturday night.

IMPD’s report on the incident does not disclose where the stabbing occurred. Police did not identify any suspects in the report.

The report describes the victim as being in “critical condition.” IMPD had not provided any additional updates on the incident as of this article’s publication.