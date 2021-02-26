Stabbing on Indy’s northeast side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a stabbing Friday afternoon.

The IMPD said the stabbing happened in the 3900 block of North Shadeland Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found one person with injuries consistent with a stabbing. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.