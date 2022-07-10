INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters responded to two separate vacant house fire calls on Sunday. Two firefighters were slightly injured in the blazes.

The first call was just after 2 a.m. IFD arrived to North Bradley Avenue on Indy’s Near East side. The fire had spread to homes on either side. Neighbors told IFD that squatters frequently were inside the vacant home. No one suffered any injuries in this fire.













Just before 8:30 a.m., Indianapolis firefighters arrived at the scene of another vacant house fire on East Minnesota and Draper Streets on the Near Southeast side.

It took IFD about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Two firefighters were slightly injured after the ceiling collapsed on them. Neighbors told IFD investigators that the fire may have been started by squatters.