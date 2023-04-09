LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Sprint car competitor, Justin Owen, has died from his injuries in a car crash sustained Saturday during the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway, according to a press release from USAC Racing.

The event was canceled after Owens car contacted a wall and flipped multiple times. “It’s never easy to be reminded how quickly things happen in this sport or that we’re not promised tomorrow. Keeping the family, friends and fans of Justin Owen in our prayers. We’re so sorry for your loss,” said Tony Stewart Racing in a statement on Twitter.

Scoring two feature wins and the title in 2022 at the Lawrenceburg Speedway, 26-year old Owen from Harrison, Oh., was the reigning track champion at Lawrenceburg Speedway and also had several other victories throughout his entire career as a racer.

USAC and several others have expressed their condolences to his family, friends, and team.

More information will be updated as it becomes available.