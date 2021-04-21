Spring snow leads to slick conditions on roads; jackknifed semis block I-65 overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Several inches of April snow overnight has left roads slick in central Indiana. Several slide offs and accidents have been reported including a crash involving two semis on I-65 South.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to a crash involving two semis that became jackknifed on I-65 SB near 38th Street.

That stretch of the highway was shut down completely for a short time, but at least one has reopened as of 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported in that crash.

Police also responded to another multi-vehicle crash in Boone County in the eastbound lanes of I-865 near the I-65 ramp. There’s no word on any injuries.

