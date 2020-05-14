Spring has finally sprung with rain, thunderstorms and mild temperatures

Indianapolis received a half-inch of rain Thursday and a our active weather pattern will continue across the Ohio Valley. A second round of showers and thunderstorms will move cross the state overnight. Highs will be in the 70s Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day.

We will also have a chance for scattered showers and t-storms Saturday and Sunday. Another 1-2″ of rain is likely this weekend. Along with our daily chance for rain, we’ll stay with highs in the 70s. Dry, less humid, weather will be with us early next week but our mild temperatures will hang around.

