Spring Classic auction taking place in Indy over the weekend

For all you car lovers out there, you can do some bidding this weekend at the Spring Classic by Mecum Auctions.

You can see over 2,000 cars including hot rods and corvettes. They’re up for auction at the state fairgrounds. And like everything else, there’s a lot different this year because of the coronavirus.

“It’s got the same look and feel of a Mecum Auction, but behind the scenes, there’s been a lot of work making sure we do what’s necessary to protect the safety of everyone that’s here,” Dave Majers,

Chief Executive Officer of Mecum Auctions said.

If you go over the weekend, there are new safety measures like mandatory temperature checks. There will also be masks available and sanitizing stations. Tickets are $30 a piece and kids 12 and younger are free. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the Mecum Auctions website.