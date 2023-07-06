It has been a hot and humid week but it will close with some relief. A cold front is slowly moving through the state Thursday morning. There have been a few passing showers and storms already but most are starting out dry. We keep chances for spotty showers or storms on through the afternoon, but not everyone gets wet. The humidity remains high on through the afternoon hours but after the front clears the state, we will start to see the dew point temperatures dropping this evening. With the added cloud cover today and the changing wind direction, we won’t get as hot. Afternoon temperatures will only peak in the low to mid 80s.

If you’re heading out to the Indianapolis Indians game this evening, we’ll be feeling improving weather conditions. It will be a little breezy at the start of the game with a very slim chance for a lingering spotty shower in the area. By the end of the game, skies will be partly cloudy and it will still be muggy but it should be noticeably less humid as the dew point temperatures will be dropping.

Friday will be feeling fantastic. This will be the best day of the week. It will be less humid, dry and sunny. Be sure to take advantage of the more comfortable conditions, it will be brief. By Saturday, we start turning more humid again as rain chances return to the forecast. Scattered showers and storms are expected through Saturday. These storms will be scattered in nature and there will be dry time in there too. However, some of these storms may be strong to severe, so be sure to remain weather aware. A few passing showers will continue into Sunday. Hot and humid conditions return as we get into next week.