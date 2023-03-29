We’re off to a cold start Wednesday morning as temperatures have dropped near or below freezing. Skies are starting mostly clear but will be increasing into the afternoon. A cold front is sitting to our northwest, bringing snow showers to parts of Wisconsin and Iowa. That front will drop through Indiana this afternoon. Ahead of the front, spotty, light showers will develop. Not everyone gets wet today but that chance will be there. This front should clear central Indiana early this evening. That will send temperatures falling to the mid 20s by early Thursday.

Thursday is shaping up to be a great day. While we may be off to a cold start tomorrow, temperatures will rebound to seasonal levels. We’ll also be dry with plenty of sunshine. This will be the best day of the week.

Friday will be a day of active weather. Scattered showers along with the chance for storms will arrive in the morning. Another round of showers and storms come in the afternoon and evening. This will be when dynamics are more favorable for severe weather, especially later in the evening as the low and cold front get closer. Severe storms is looking more likely to our west in Illinois and Missouri, but we could certainly see them here. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but rotating storms are also looking possible. Stay tuned as we get closer to this system and fine tune the details.