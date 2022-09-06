It’s back to work after a long holiday weekend. We’re waking up Tuesday morning to another cloudy and muggy start. We will see a bit more sunshine this afternoon as temperatures rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few spotty showers will be around throughout the day but many stay completely dry.

If you’re looking for relief from the humidity, just wait for tomorrow. We have some improvements in the forecast as drier air moves in. Dew point temperatures will return to comfortable levels by Wednesday afternoon and more sunshine will be around.

We trend to sunnier conditions through Thursday before we start to build clouds back ahead of our next round of rain. Thursday is my pick of the week with the abundant sunshine, low humidity and warm temperatures.

Take advantage of the dry time this week. Showers and storms return to the mix by the weekend as temperatures cool into early next week.