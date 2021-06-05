Spotty showers Sunday; wetter next week

The pool was the place to be this Saturday. We had lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid and upper 80s by the afternoon.

We stay dry and pleasant overnight as temperatures only dropped to the mid 60s be early Sunday morning.

Rain chances are on the rise and while, overall, Sunday will still be a pretty nice pool day, you will need to keep your eye on the radar. We won’t have as much sunshine, plus, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop. This is a great time to download our WXAuthority app. It is not safe to be in the pool if lightning is in the area.

Daily rain and thunderstorm chances will continue on throughout the week. Rain increases in coverage Monday morning and scattered showers will stick with us, off and on, through the rest of the 7day. Keep the umbrella handy this next week!