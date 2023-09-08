Clouds will linger Friday and a few spotty showers will remain possible through the day. There will be breaks of sunshine at times but an upper level low is slowly exiting, leaving more clouds and minor rain chances in the forecast. Temperatures will remain mild and only rise into the mid 70s Friday afternoon.

We have some big events tonight including the Colts kick-off concert at Lucas Oil Stadium. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out but overall, it’s going to be a great evening to be out. We also have one of our last Fireworks Friday Night’s at Victory Field. Head on out and cheer on the Indians as they take on the Toledo Mud Hens.

The weekend is looking fantastic. A few isolated showers are possible in our eastern counties Saturday morning. However, as the upper level low pulls away, we break out into more sunshine in the afternoon. Humidity will be low through the weekend and afternoon temperatures will rise to the upper 70s Saturday and to ~80° on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts have their first regular season home game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you’ll be tailgating or going to the game, plan on spectacular weather conditions all around.

We’ll keep below average temperatures around into next week with our next round of rain coming on Tuesday.